-
Health officials in the Florida Keys say they've confirmed four new cases of Dengue fever. That brings the total number of cases reported this year in…
-
Bug spray, swollen welts, citronella. It’s mosquito season.And in a normal year, the health department serving Ohio’s Delaware County would be setting out…
-
Health officials say they've confirmed an 11th case of the mosquito-borne dengue fever in the Florida Keys.So far all 11 cases have been in Key Largo,…
-
Some of the reasons for the surge are expected — heavy rainfalls create lots of pools where mosquitoes can breed. But there are some surprising factors, like the Zika virus.
-
Scientists are trying to flip the script on control of mosquitoes in an effort to combat dengue fever. Instead of trying to wipe them out, they're infecting them with bacteria.
-
Dengue afflicts nearly 400 million people worldwide every year, but a vaccine has remained elusive. New research offers a path forward.
-
Public health officials confirmed the 18 th case of dengue fever in Hillsborough County this year. But this case is different- while the first 17 were...
-
A protester was removed from a talk in Orlando on Friday about genetically modified mosquitoes. Oxitec, the company that wants to release genetically…
-
South Florida has one more reason to hate mosquitoes: Miami-Dade County Health officials announced a case of locally-acquired Dengue fever Tuesday night...
-
The British firm that developed the strain of mosquito says it has already tested the insect in tropical countries and found it can reduce populations of disease-carrying mosquitoes by 90 percent.