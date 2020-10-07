Florida Blue Offers Flu, Other Vaccines At Drive-Up Clinics

If you want to get a flu shot, Florida Blue is offering drive-up vaccination clinics beginning Wednesday in four locations around the state.

The clinics will start Wednesday in Tampa, Jacksonville, Miami and Winter Park, then expand throughout the state for several days from Oct. 17 through Dec. 9.

They locations will be open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and offer vaccinations for flu, Hepatitis A and B, Tdap (tetanus, diphtheria and pertussis, which is also called whooping cough), MMR (measles, mumps and rubella), pneumonia and shingles.

If you have questions, call 1-877-352-5830. To schedule an appointment, which is recommended, click here.

Most Florida Blue health plans include vaccinations. The clinics are also open to people who are covered by other health insurance companies, although the out-of-pocket costs may differ between insurance companies and inpidual plans.

Walgreens will be providing vouchers to those who are uninsured so they can get a flu shot at the clinic as well.

Doctors say getting a flu shot is always important, but especially this year as COVID-19 continues to be a major health concern.

A spokesperson told WJCT in Jacksonville that Florida Blue’s goal is to make flu shots free or low cost for everyone at these clinics.

Masks are required and reserved parking will be available for people who are getting vaccinations.

Walgreens will give out $10 gift cards to those who get a flu shot at the clinics, including people who get a voucher.

Here is the clinic schedule:

Wednesday (Oct. 7)

Jacksonville: St. Johns Town Center, 4855 Town Center Parkway, (904) 363-5870

Miami: 8895 S.W. 136th St., (305) 256-5480

Tampa: 201 N. West Shore Blvd., (813) 282-9910

Winter Park: 434 N. Orlando Ave., (321) 441-2020

Oct. 17, Oct. 21, Nov. 4, Nov. 14, Nov. 18, Dec. 5 and Dec. 9