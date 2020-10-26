flu vaccine

-
The move is a reversal of Facebook's longstanding reluctance to block problematic content. Critics say public health misinformation has flourished on the social network.
-
There's evidence that certain vaccines boost the body's defense against many kinds of illness. Scientists are investigating whether this benefit extends to protection from COVID-19.
-
If you want to get a flu shot, Florida Blue is offering drive-up vaccination clinics beginning Wednesday in four locations around the state. The clinics…
-
With flu season rapidly approaching, medical professionals are warning of potentially high hospitalizations and deaths if precautions aren’t taken, when...
-
A Senate committee Thursday approved a controversial proposal that would allow pharmacists to test and treat people for influenza. The vote by the...
-
Scientists are pushing hard to find a more effective way to prevent nearly all seasonal flu strains with one shot. For starters, they're paying volunteers to spend a 10-day stint in "Hotel Influenza."
-
The Florida Department of Health says two children are the state’s first fatalities from the flu during the 2019 season. Both children were…
-
It’s free and available everywhere. Yet most Americans skip the annual flu shot ― with the number of dispensed vaccines barely changed in the past decade,…
-
Experts say the number of flu cases could rise over the holidays as people share germs along with turkey dinners. A flu shot and good hygiene practices…
-
The flu season is not yet in full swing, but more than one-third of U.S. parents already plan to skip flu shots for their kids this year, according to a...