WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

CDC Urges People To Get Flu Shots, Freeing Up Medical Resources For Pandemic Fighters

Robbie Gaffney
Published September 24, 2020 at 4:54 PM EDT
The CDC is recommending people six months and older get a flu shot this season.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is urging people to get a flu shot. One reason for the push is to reserve medical supplies needed to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The CDC's Dr. Ram Koppaka says it's unclear how the flu will impact the pandemic:

"We have a safe and effective vaccine to prevent influenza that can protect individuals. It can also protect their communities, saving scarce medical resources that can be used to fight the pandemic."

Koppaka says people can catch both the flu and the coronavirus. He recommends getting a flu shot by the end of October to prevent more severe complications from the virus.

