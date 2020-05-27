Expert On Theme Parks Says Precautions During Reopening Will Be Crucial

By & & Matthew Peddie 1 hour ago
  • Host Matthew Peddie speaks with Robert Niles of ThemeParkInsider.com.
    Host Matthew Peddie speaks with Robert Niles of ThemeParkInsider.com.
    The State We're In/Facebook / WMFE and WUSF Public Media
Originally published on May 27, 2020 5:01 am

When the first of Florida’s theme parks reopen next week, Robert Niles predicts they will be taking a cautious approach towards welcoming visitors back.

“On the attractions themselves, that’s a managed environment. Once they enter the queue for an attraction, it’s relatively simple as a concept to keep people spaced apart,” Niles said. “It’s out there on the streets of the theme park where the challenge [arises].”

Universal Orlando Resort announced last week that it's planning a June 5 reopening with limited capacity and measures to enforce social distancing. Legoland in Winter Haven siad it will be reopening on June 1. 

And both Walt Disney World and SeaWorld Orlando will present their proposals for phased reopenings before an Orange County task force on Wednesday. If Demings signs off on them, the plans will be sent to Gov. Ron DeSantis for approval.

Robert Niles was a guest Tuesday on the State We’re In, a Facebook Live show from WUSF and WMFE in Orlando. He runs ThemeParkInsider.com, a website geared towards covering theme parks around the world. Niles worked at Walt Disney World in Orlando while he was in college and graduate school.

He also writes a weekly column for the Orange County Register, a newspaper in Southern California.

Niles said one of the challenge theme parks will face is the number of visitors they can allow in before social distancing can no longer be maintained.

Along with limiting the number of people in the parks, he said they’ll likely need to hire more workers to enforce social distancing measures.  

“It’s not about recalling the people you furloughed. It’s about bringing in more people,” Niles said.

To see more content, visit The State We’re In’s Facebook page.

This story is produced in partnership with America Amplified, an initiative using community engagement to inform local journalism. It is supported by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

Tags: 
theme parks
Disney World
SeaWorld
Coronavirus
COVID-19

Related Content

Disney Springs Reopening Comes With A Warning About Risk

By Danielle Prieur/WMFE May 19, 2020
Disneysprings.com

Some stores and eateries at Disney Springs will reopen starting May 20, with World of Disney, D-Luxe Burger and the Marketplace Co-Op opening a week later on May 27.

Florida Matters: 'Audio Postcards' From Coronavirus Land

By 1 hour ago

The toll the coronavirus is taking on all of us can be measured in different ways. Jobs that are lost. The money troubles that come with it. The isolation.

WUSF Public Media wanted to go beyond the headlines and hear from you. Or at least those who filled out a survey form we sent out a while back to see how you're doing in these unique times.

So on this edition of Florida Matters, we're going to hear from several of those people - in their own words, via "audio postcards."

Florida Theme Parks Getting Ready To Reopen With Anti-Coronavirus Measures

By May 21, 2020

It appears theme parks will soon be welcoming guests in Florida. Local officials approved reopening plans for Legoland in Winter Haven and the Universal theme parks in Orlando.

Disney, SeaWorld Will Unveil Their Plans To Reopen

By 1 hour ago

Disney and SeaWorld will present plans to Orange County Wednesday to reopen their parks. Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings says the county and the health department were on site to do inspections Tuesday.

Mayors Castor, Kriseman Not Fans Of Republican Convention Moving To Florida

By 1 hour ago

The mayors of Tampa Bay's two largest cities are reacting to state Republican leaders floating the possibility that this summer's Republican National Convention could be coming to Florida.