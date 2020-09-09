Eligible Floridians To Soon Receive Additional $300 A Week In Unemployment Benefits

By 1 hour ago

Unemployed Floridians impacted by the coronavirus pandemic will soon be receiving additional federal benefits.

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Tuesday that eligible residents will receive an additional $300 a week through the Federal Lost Wages Program authorized by President Donald Trump.

In a news release, DeSantis said the funds “will provide critical support to Florida's unemployed workforce due to COVID-19.”

The governor said the state’s Department of Economic Opportunity made necessary technology changes to begin paying the benefits.

It provides additional money for those who were eligible for Reemployment Assistance for weeks of unemployment ending on or after Aug. 1.

Claimants must have a weekly benefit amount of at least $100 in an approved Reemployment Assistance program and must certify that they are unemployed or partially unemployed due to the disruptions caused by COVID-19.

Eligible Floridians should begin receiving benefits this week. They will include payments for weeks ending Aug. 1, Aug. 8 and Aug. 15.

