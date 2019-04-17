Change Would Allow Opting Out of Health Ed

By 18 minutes ago
  • Empty classroom with chalkboard on wall
    Pixabay

The Florida Department of Education wants to give parents the option to pull their children from parts of courses they dislike that have to do with comprehensive health education. 

Sen. Dennis Baxley, R-Ocala, said Tuesday state education officials requested he includes language in a bill (SB 1366) to allow parents to exempt their children from “any portion” of the comprehensive health education courses required by state law if the requests are put in writing.

Some of the courses offered under the broad health education curriculum for students in grades 7 to 12 include classes on mental and emotional health, nutrition, personal health, prevention and control of diseases, internet safety and “awareness of the benefits of sexual abstinence as the expected standard and the consequences of teenage pregnancy.”

The amendment was approved without any objection by the Senate Education Appropriations Subcommittee on Tuesday. It will move forward with Baxley’s bill, which would allow students to substitute one computer science credit for a science credit to satisfy high-school graduation requirements. 

Tags: 
health education
sex education
abstinence-only

Related Content

Sarasota Planned Parenthood To Launch Peer Sex Education Program

By Nov 27, 2018

Planned Parenthood of Southwest and Central Florida is starting a new peer education program in January to help teenagers learn how to talk about healthy relationships.

South Florida Nonprofit Teaches Boys About Sexual Violence And The Harm of Objectifying Women

By Sep 6, 2018

WLRN interns spent some time this summer looking at how the idea of gender is changing in South Florida. This story is part of their project.

Teenagers often spend their afternoons at the West Palm Beach Police Athletic League playing sports, watching movies and using computers.

But on one Monday afternoon in July, a group of middle and high school boys did something different. They participated in a discussion about rape and how not to objectify women.