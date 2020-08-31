487 With Intellectual, Developmental Disabilities Test Positive For COVID

By News Service of Florida Aug 31, 2020

Nearly 500 individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities in Florida have tested positive for COVID-19, the latest report released by state officials shows. Another 47 clients have died.

According to data released by the Agency for Persons with Disabilities on Friday, 487 individuals have tested positive for the coronavirus, which can be especially lethal to elderly and disabled people, and 113 of them have been transferred to the hospital for treatment as of Aug. 27.

APD data also show that 390 employees who work for community group homes and providers who care for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities have tested positive for the virus. Six additional employees have died of complications related to COVID-19. Another 109 employees who work for APD also have tested positive for the virus and one APD employee has died.

disabled
intellectual disabilities
developmental disabilities
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Agency for Persons with Disabilites

Teachers, Parents Of Students With Autism Prepare For School

By Sara Riley Drussell / WUFT Aug 6, 2020
Child wearing facemask
Marcia Wolfe

Alachua County Public Schools are set to open on Aug. 24, with many students resuming distance learning. But for children on the autism spectrum, that is not the best option.

Danielle Liso, assistant director of the UF Center for Autism and Related Disabilities, said students with autism are generally very hands-on learners and learn best through direct interaction with their instructors.

Florida Group Home Providers Waiting For COVID Tests

By Christine Sexton / News Service of Florida Jul 24, 2020
Barbara Palmer
WUFT

Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration announced more than two weeks ago that it would look into expanded COVID-19 testing at facilities for people with developmental and intellectual disabilities, but test kits aren’t being sent and the numbers of cases in the facilities are mounting.

More COVID Cases At Jacksonville Home For Disabled People

By Jul 13, 2020
Centers For Disease Control and Prevention

With nine more cases this week, 11 staff members and residents at a Jacksonville group home for people with developmental disabilities have tested positive for COIVD-19.

DeSantis' Budget Vetoes A 'Big Hit' To Florida's Health Care System

By Christine Sexton/News Service of Florida Jun 30, 2020
Gov. Ron DeSantis vetoed scores of health care-related projects but also cut into what is known as the "base budget, which includes programs funded with recurring dollars.
WFSU

Gov. Ron DeSantis vetoed more than $140.5 million in health care spending from the state’s new budget Monday as he brought the spending plan in line with reduced revenues stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.