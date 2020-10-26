-
Disability advocates want poll workers to ask everyone if they wish to use an accessible voting machine. The idea is to decrease stigma around disabilities and make the voting process more inclusive. Traditionally, if a person needed an accessible machine, they would have to ask for it.
-
Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration on Friday announced it is backing off a requirement that facilities for people with developmental and intellectual…
-
Mouth movements and facial expressions can't be seen underneath a mask, which can cause significant problems for those with deafness or hearing deficits. A solution? Masks that cover the mouth area with clear plastic, leaving the mouth fully visible.
-
Florida doesn't have any accommodations for disabled Floridians who wish to vote by mail. If you're blind or can't use your arms, you'll need to get someone else to fill out your ballot. But in at least five counties, that's going to change.
-
Goodman Jewish Family Services' disabilities department, called Joshua's Path, has launched a free new program, 'Zoom Together' to create structure and community for adults living with intellectual and developmental disabilities during the time of coronavirus closures and scattered re-openings.
-
It’s Tuesday morning in Alhambra, California, and teacher Tamya Daly has her online class playing an alphabet game. The students are writing quickly and…
-
Nearly 500 individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities in Florida have tested positive for COVID-19, the latest report released by state…
-
Florida State University has posted signs on campus and inside buildings asking students to wear masks and practice social distancing. But some students are having a difficult time accessing all of Florida State University's COVID-19 guidelines.
-
Alachua County Public Schools are set to open on Aug. 24, with many students resuming distance learning. But for children on the autism spectrum, that is…
-
As the Americans with Disabilities Act turns 30, a founder of the disability rights movement, Judy Heumann, talks to activist Imani Barbarin, born a few months after the landmark law was signed.