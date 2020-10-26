-
Nearly 500 individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities in Florida have tested positive for COVID-19, the latest report released by state…
Gov. Ron DeSantis vetoed more than $140.5 million in health care spending from the state’s new budget Monday as he brought the spending plan in line with…
Allegations of abuse have been filed by the lawyer on behalf of a former resident of the Tallahassee Development Center.
The chance that Florida legislators this year will redesign the Medicaid program for people with developmental disabilities is dwindling. While the House…
After eliminating certificates of need last year for hospitals, Florida lawmakers will consider making changes to the so-called CON law for new…
State health care regulators on Monday announced initial approval of four new intermediate-care facilities for people with developmental disabilities. The…
According to a new report by United Cerebral Palsy and the Ancor Foundation , Florida dropped from 18th to 34th in state rankings when it comes to...
Tuesday in Tallahassee was a day for love and awareness. Governor Rick Scott marked the day as Developmental Disabilities Awareness Day. Advocates took...
As Senate President Andy Gardiner enters his final legislative session, the House and Senate are poised to quickly pass bills aimed at boosting…
A Senate panel is looking to help Early Steps, which serves infants and toddlers with developmental disabilities and delays -- and which has been…