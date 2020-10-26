Agency for Persons with Disabilites

-
Nearly 500 individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities in Florida have tested positive for COVID-19, the latest report released by state…
Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration announced more than two weeks ago that it would look into expanded COVID-19 testing at facilities for people with…
Disability rights advocates say a plan to revamp administration of a key program is now moving in the right direction. Florida Republican Sen. Aaron...
Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration this week urged advocates for people with disabilities and care providers to start lobbying lawmakers to support a…
A Senate committee signed off Tuesday on the confirmation of seven agency heads, including leaders of some of the state's highest-profile departments.The…
The Florida Senate approved legislation Friday aimed at helping people with disabilities become economically independent, completing what Senate President…
There’s a part of Florida law that could be renamed, under a bill starting to move through the Florida Legislature. That statute deals with creating...
After a flurry of court hearings taking aim at the Agency for Persons with Disabilities, the agency must now rewrite some of their rules on how...
Florida House and Senate Leaders have boasted about an ambitious agenda to improve the experiences of persons with disabilities. But some disability...
A bill that would help identify guardians and guardian advocates for children with developmental disabilities aging out of foster care passed its first...