Teen Invents Watch To Stop You From Touching Your Face

Good morning. I'm Noel King. A teenager got clever with tech to help people follow health guidelines. Fifteen-year-old Max Melia invented a watch that warns users when they're about to touch their faces with this sound.

(SOUNDBITE OF DEVICE BEEPING)

KING: Keeping people healthy is personal for the young, British inventor. Both of his parents tested positive for COVID. Max is crowdfunding his invention and wants to get the watches into production ASAP.