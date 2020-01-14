Calling The Shots In The Year Of The Nurse And Midwife

The beginning of 2020 also marks the beginning of the Year of the Nurse and Midwife. The worldwide effort is meant to highlight challenges these healthcare professionals face, including long hours and a lack of public understanding about their professions.

2020 was chosen by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the World Health Assembly (WHA) as the year to honor nurses and midwives to mark the bicentenary of the birth of Florence Nightingale who is considered the founder of modern nursing.

Ernest Grant, the president of the American Nurses Association, and Pamela Cipriano, the dean of the University of Virginia School of Nursing join us to debunk some of the myths surrounding nurses and midwives and to discuss the challenges the industry is facing in 2020.

Ernest Grant, President, American Nurses Association @ANAPresident

Pamela Cipriano, Dean, University of Virginia School of Nursing; First vice president, International Council of Nurses

