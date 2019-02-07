© 2020 Health News Florida
NPR Health

How Did You Sleep? NPR Wants Your Slumber Stories

By Meghan Keane
Published February 7, 2019 at 1:43 PM EST
.

Getting a good night's rest is easier said than done. NPR's Science Desk is reporting on the science of sleep, and we want to hear from you.

Ask us your questions about winding down, dealing with insomnia and attempts to hack sleep. Share your stories and best tips for getting those precious hours of sleep each night.

Please fill out our form or follow this link to respond. Part of this project involves putting voices on air, so we'd love it if you could also send us a voice memo. You can do that in the form, or email a voice memo to talktous@npr.org, with "Sleeping Well" in the subject line.

Your response may be used in an upcoming story, on air or on NPR.org. Thanks!

This form was closed March 6, 2019.

Meghan Keane is the founder and managing producer for NPR's Life Kit, which brings listeners advice and actionable information about personal finances, health, parenting, relationships and more. She is responsible for the editorial vision of Life Kit, which aims to serve NPR's larger mission of public service.