Fashion Gets Real

As Fashion Week kicks off, one hallmark of haute couture might be making its last pivot on some of the runways: super-thin models. The companies that own Christian Dior and Gucci have announced that their catwalk models must be larger than a size 0.

But is this a PR move or does it signal real reform in the fashion industry? And if the reform is real, is it a bold step in couture, or a reflection of changing attitudes about size?

Designers have come under increasing pressure to make clothes that fit the average American ( size 16 for women, 39-inch-waist for men). The new season of “Project Runway” features models from sizes 0 to 22. And the Internet is making new fashion stars and affirming body positivity.

Will future catwalks look a lot more like today’s sidewalks?

Vanessa Friedman, Fashion Director and Chief Fashion Critic for the New York Times

Sara Ziff, Founding director of the Model Alliance, which promotes fair treatment and sustainable practices in the fashion industry. She worked as a model for nearly two decades and produced the feature documentary “Picture Me.”

Cindy Gallop, Advertising consultant and entrepreneur. CEO of IfWeRanTheWorld and Founder of MakeLoveNotPorn.

Katie Sturino, Founder of the12ishstyle.com & the fashion PR agency, Tinder PR

