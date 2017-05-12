© 2020 Health News Florida
Friday News Roundup - Domestic

Published May 12, 2017 at 10:06 AM EDT
Protesters gather outside of Trump Tower in New York City a day after FBI Director James Comey was fired by President Donald Trump.
With guest host John Donvan.

The controversial firing of FBI Director James Comey dominated the news this week. Guest host John Donvan and a panel of journalists discuss that and other happenings around the U.S., including the Texas governor’s ban on sanctuary cities and how Shaquille O’Neal might do as a sheriff.

Guests

Susan Davis, congressional correspondent, NPR

David Leonhardt, op-ed columnist, The New York Times; former editor, The Upshot, a New York Times website covering politics and policy

Abby Phillip, national political reporter, Washington Post.

For more, see http://the1a.org/shows/2017-05-12/friday-news-roundup-domestic

