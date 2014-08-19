Brita Recalls Kids' Water Bottles Over Risk Of Cutting

Some Brita water bottles made for children pose a possible danger due to lids that can break apart into pieces with sharp edges, says Brita, which has announced a safety recall. The bottles have white lids with fold-up straws and filters that sit inside the bottle.

"Brita has received 35 reports of lids breaking or cracking," the Consumer Product Safety Commission reports. "No injuries have been reported."

Despite the lack of injury reports, people who bought the bottles should return them to Brita for a refund, the company says.

Made of colored plastic, the 15-ounce bottles are hard-sided and feature cartoon characters SpongeBob SquarePants, Hello Kitty, Dora the Explorer and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, according to the CPSC's advisory.

Since hitting the market in June of 2013, the bottles have been sold for $13-$19 by many stores, including Walmart and Target, and online at Amazon and other retailers. The bottles were made in Mexico.

The CPSC offers this guidance to those who bought the bottles: "Call Brita at (800) 926-2065 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or go to and click 'Safety Recall' for more information."

