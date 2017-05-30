© 2020 Health News Florida
HNF Stories

Florida Moves To Implement Medical Marijuana Without Lawmakers Input

By Abe Aboraya
Published May 30, 2017 at 8:05 AM EDT
medical-marijuana_knox.jpg
WMFE

Florida voters overwhelmingly passed medical marijuana last election. Now what?

The Florida Legislative session ended without a deal on medical marijuana. The biggest fights were over how many growers to allow and how many retail outlets they could operate.

So now, to meet deadlines baked into Amendment 2, the Florida Department of Health put a notice out last week that it will develop medical marijuana rules without lawmakers input.

What’s more, they plan to do it with more executive authority than usual. That would potentially bypass challenges that have dogged the department after Florida passed a medical marijuana bill in 2014.

A judge ruled last week that the Florida Department of Health must award two more medical marijuana growing licenses. That means Florida will have nine growers.

medical marijuana2017 Florida LegislatureFlorida Department of Health
Abe Aboraya
Health News Florida reporter Abe Aboraya works for WMFE in Orlando. He started writing for newspapers in high school. After graduating from the University of Central Florida in 2007, he spent a year traveling and working as a freelance reporter for the Seattle Times and the Seattle Weekly, and working for local news websites in the San Francisco Bay area. Most recently Abe worked as a reporter for the Orlando Business Journal. He comes from a family of health care workers.
