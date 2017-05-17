Impasse On Marijuana "Frustrating" - Agriculture Commissioner

Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam says it’s frustrating that lawmakers couldn’t agree on how to implement medical marijuana. It’s up to the state department of health to figure out the rules for medical marijuana use after voters approved a constitutional amendment.

Putnam says he would prefer lawmakers to sort out the rules. “And my preference is that in doing so, they maintain the spirit of the constitutional amendment, but not allow it to be used as a camel’s nose under the tent for widespread de-facto recreational use of marijuana”, said Putnam.

Putnam stopped in Altamonte Springs Tuesday on a statewide bus tour to drum up support for his Gubernatorial run on the Republican ticket.

Contenders on the Democratic side include former US representative Gwen Graham, Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum and Orlando businessman Chris King. Orlando trial attorney John Morgan, a prominent supporter of medical marijuana, is also in the mix.

