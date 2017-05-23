© 2020 Health News Florida
Ag Commissioner Putnam Calls For Marijuana Special Session

WFSU | By Nick Evans
Published May 23, 2017 at 4:37 PM EDT
Commissioner Adam Putnam on the campaign trail.
Credit Adam Putnam campaign
Agriculture Commissioner, and Republican candidate for governor, Adam Putnam is adding his voice to the chorus calling for a medical marijuana special session.

“I think that it’s important for the elected officials to have done their job during the regular session,” Putnam says.  “Since they didn’t I think that a special session is in order because I think that for a constitutional amendment’s implementation, it’s important for the elected officials to do it not the bureaucrats at the Department of Health.”

Putnam also took shots at a sweeping educational spending measure lawmakers passed at the eleventh hour of this year’s session.  The governor—or House and Senate leaders together—can call members back the capital. 

So far they haven’t.

Nick Evans came to Tallahassee to pursue a masters in communications at Florida State University.  He graduated in 2014, but not before picking up an internship at WFSU.  While he worked on his degree Nick moved from intern, to part-timer, to full-time reporter.  Before moving to Tallahassee, Nick lived in and around the San Francisco Bay Area for 15 years.  He listens to far too many podcasts and is a die-hard 49ers football fan.  When Nick’s not at work he likes to cook, play music and read.
