Ag Commissioner Putnam Calls For Marijuana Special Session

Credit Adam Putnam campaign Commissioner Adam Putnam on the campaign trail.

Agriculture Commissioner, and Republican candidate for governor, Adam Putnam is adding his voice to the chorus calling for a medical marijuana special session.

“I think that it’s important for the elected officials to have done their job during the regular session,” Putnam says. “Since they didn’t I think that a special session is in order because I think that for a constitutional amendment’s implementation, it’s important for the elected officials to do it not the bureaucrats at the Department of Health.”

Putnam also took shots at a sweeping educational spending measure lawmakers passed at the eleventh hour of this year’s session. The governor—or House and Senate leaders together—can call members back the capital.

So far they haven’t.

