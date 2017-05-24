© 2020 Health News Florida
HNF Stories

John Morgan 'Prepared To Invest' $100M In Medical Marijuana

Health News Florida | By Health News Florida Staff
Published May 24, 2017 at 8:28 AM EDT
John_Morgan_AP_2014.jpeg
Associated Press
Orlando attorney John Morgan

Orlando attorney and possible gubernatorial candidate John Morgan says he’s prepared to invest in the medical marijuana industry now that it’s about to expland in Florida.

In a series of emails with the Miami Herald, Morgan said he intends to plunge up to $100 million into “the right opportunities.” He also acknowledged that he’s interested in owning a stake in a state-licensed dispensing organization, though he said he’s not yet invested in any cannabis companies.

“I am prepared to invest significant monies in this industry and I plan to,” he wrote. “I have learned a great deal about the miracles of marijuana over the last five years. And what better person than me to be involved?”

Health News Florida Staff
Health News Florida was acquired by WUSF Public Media in September 2012. 
