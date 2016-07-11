WellCare Makes Offer For Aetna’s Medicare Advantage Plans

WellCare Health Plans has made an offer for the Medicare Advantage insurance plans that Aetna plans to shed, according to Reuters.

WellCare, which employs roughly 4,000 people in the Tampa Bay area, is competing with Centene for the plans that Aetna is dropping as it acquires Humana in a $34-billion deal, the news service reported.

Both companies submitted bids for the Medicare Advantage plans, which cover about 350,000 patients, according to Reuters.

The deal would more than double the size of WellCare’s Medicare business, Reuters said.