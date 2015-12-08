WellCare Fires Chief Medical Officer

Tampa-based WellCare Health Plans Inc. announced Monday it is terminating Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer Steven Goldberg, according to a document filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

WellCare said Goldberg, who has been with WellCare since since July 2013, is as of Monday no longer an executive officer of the company. His official termination is effective April 1, 2016,

WellCare is one of the largest publicly traded companies in Tampa, and includes more than 5,000 employees.