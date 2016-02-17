AHCA, DCF Leaders Get Senate Panel’s Blessing

A Senate committee signed off Tuesday on the confirmation of seven agency heads, including leaders of some of the state's highest-profile departments.

The Senate Ethics and Elections Committee backed the confirmation of Agency for Health Care Administration Secretary Liz Dudek, Department of Children and Families Secretary Mike Carroll, Department of Corrections Secretary Julie Jones, Agency for Persons with Disabilities Director Barbara Palmer, Department of Juvenile Justice Secretary Christina Daly, Florida Department of Law Enforcement Commissioner Rick Swearingen and Secretary of State Ken Detzner.

The appointees ultimately need approval from the full Senate, but members of the committee praised them Tuesday. "Every single one of these people has demonstrated to me a genuine concern and a very competent ability to make good things happen for the people of Florida,'' Sen. Alan Hays, R-Umatilla, said.