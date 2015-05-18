FL Circumcision Battle Enters Federal Court

The case of a Florida woman who fled to avoid her son's circumcision is entering a federal courtroom for the first time.

Thirty-one-year-old Heather Hironimus was arrested Thursday in the long-running dispute over the removal of her 4-year-old child's foreskin.

She went missing with the boy nearly three months ago and ignored a judge's warnings that if she didn't appear in court and give consent for the circumcision to proceed, she faced jail.

The case originated in state courts but will be heard in a federal courtroom Monday in West Palm Beach. An attorney for Hironimus filed a federal civil rights complaint as legal options faded.

A judge is due to hear a motion asking for a restraining order against the boy's father to keep the surgery from happening.