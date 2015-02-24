Protests Continue Over Boy's Circumcision

Last-ditch protests and legal maneuvers are underway as an estranged Florida couple's protracted fight over whether to circumcise their son appears close to an end.

Dennis Nebus of Boca Raton, the father of the 4-year-old boy, said in a court filing he was attempting to schedule the surgery for Tuesday. That prompted a round of filings by the mother, Heather Hironimus of Boynton Beach, and promises of demonstrations by anti-circumcision activists who have made the case a rallying cry against a practice they consider barbaric.

The parents agreed to the circumcision but the mother later changed her mind, paving the way for a long legal battle.

Circuit and appellate judges have sided with the father, but he says the mother hasn't signed paperwork to allow the procedure to happen.