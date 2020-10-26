-
A Florida woman jailed in a long-running dispute over her son's circumcision has been released after nine nights behind bars.Heather Hironimus, 31, posted…
A judge expressed skepticism Monday that a long-running court battle over a Florida boy’s circumcision amounted to a constitutional issue worthy of being…
The case of a Florida woman who fled to avoid her son's circumcision is entering a federal courtroom for the first time.Thirty-one-year-old Heather…
A woman who fled with her son while fighting to prevent his circumcision is due in a Florida courtroom.Heather Hironimus has been ordered to appear…
Last-ditch protests and legal maneuvers are underway as an estranged Florida couple's protracted fight over whether to circumcise their son appears close…