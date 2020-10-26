-
The largest-ever federal action concerning the U.S. opioid crisis has only gotten more complicated amid a slew of recent settlements. So here's a brief(ish) explainer breaking it down.
-
A judge expressed skepticism Monday that a long-running court battle over a Florida boy’s circumcision amounted to a constitutional issue worthy of being…
-
The case of a Florida woman who fled to avoid her son's circumcision is entering a federal courtroom for the first time.Thirty-one-year-old Heather…
-
The majority owners of a now-defunct Medicare Advantage plan say they were duped by the plan’s accountants, the ones they claim are responsible for the…
-
MIAMI - A South Florida woman has pleaded guilty to involvement in several health care fraud schemes that cost the Medicare program an estimated $20…
-
Rather than run separate summaries on the various misdeeds, here’s a roundup:Broward pediatrician Scott Becker pleaded guilty to money laundering and…
-
In 1979, a federal court in Tampa granted an injunction that ordered federal health officials to keep secret the amount that Medicare pays doctors. Now…