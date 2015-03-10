© 2020 Health News Florida
Court Asks to See Mom in Circumcision Case

Health News Florida | By Associated Press
Published March 10, 2015 at 8:49 AM EDT
A woman who fled with her son while fighting to prevent his circumcision is due in a Florida courtroom.

Heather Hironimus has been ordered to appear Tuesday with her 4-year-old son before Circuit Judge Jeffrey Gillen in Delray Beach.

Gillen found the woman in contempt after she missed a hearing Friday. He said she had until 2 p.m. Tuesday to return with the boy and consent to the procedure or she'll face jail.

Hironimus agreed to circumcise her son but then changed her mind, leading to a long court fight with the boy's father. Judges have sided with the father.

The case has drawn protests and widespread attention from anti-circumcision advocates who deride the surgery as barbaric.

