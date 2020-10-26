-
Most of the federal contracts with companies involved in the crash program to make COVID-19 vaccines haven't been made public. The lack of disclosure raises questions about accountability.
The federal government is offering nursing homes the chance to opt in to the new program, in which pharmacy staff would deliver and administer a future vaccine on site.
New enforcement guidelines are now in place, pushing hospitals to comply with rigorous reporting requirements or risk losing a crucial funding stream from the federal government.
Despite an HHS Inspector General investigation and questions about performance, the administration has renewed TeleTracking's contract to gather COVID data from hospitals, NPR has learned.
Most Americans have never heard of Dr. Richard Whitley, an expert in pediatric infectious diseases at the University of Alabama-Birmingham.Yet as the…
Florida’s long-term care industry and a top state regulator are befuddled by what appears to be competing state and federal regulatory requirements for…
FEMA says pandemic-related funding is available from other sources, including millions of masks from Health and Human Services. Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden blasts the policy change.
NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar about the Food and Drug Administration allowing the use of convalescent plasma to treat COVID-19.
The administration awarded a contract for a COVID-19 database to TeleTracking Technologies using a process reserved for innovative research. Its CEO had links to the New York real estate world.
The Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions convened Tuesday to address plans to reopen schools and workplaces amid the coronavirus pandemic.