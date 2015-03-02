DOH Holds Its (Hopefully) Final Charlotte's Web Hearing

Credit The Florida Channel Holley Moseley speaking at the Department of Health's hearing.

Mothers and fathers of children with intractable epilepsy made impassioned pleas Monday at the Department of Health’s medical marijuana rulemaking workshop. Both parents and Department officials hope this meeting will be the last.

Holley Moseley was the motivating force behind last year’s so-called Charlotte’s Web law. Her daughter RayAnn has severe epilepsy that doesn’t respond to conventional treatments, but the family believes low-THC marijuana oil could be effective in alleviating her seizures. Despite the arduous and prolonged implementation Moseley’s remained relentlessly optimistic. But at Monday’s hearing, it was clear she’s is ready for the process to be done.

“Like most twelve-year-old little girls, RayAnn has a lot of sass and her own opinions about the world around her, but unlike most twelve-year-old little girls, RayAnn fights for her life every minute of every day.”

Barring major changes or another court challenge, the Department’s framework should go into effect in early April. But it will still be months before licenses can be awarded, marijuana can be grown, and patients can get access to treatment.

