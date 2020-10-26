Charlotte's Web

-
More than two years after lawmakers legalized a limited type of medical marijuana, an administrative law judge heard arguments Wednesday in a dispute...
-
Twenty three states, plus the District of Columbia and Guam, have some form of law allowing patients to use medical marijuana. Florida is among those…
-
Whether Medicaid expansion will ever come to Florida is far from certain. But after more than a year in the works, one health fight finally appears...
-
Florida officials are predicting that a strain of low-potency marijuana should finally be available for medical purposes later this year.Legislators in…
-
A Quinnipiac University poll released Monday shows 84 percent of Floridians support medical marijuana.But will it be enough to get a revised…
-
A Central Florida nursery and a trade association this week filed legal challenges to a state Department of Health proposal to carry out a new law…
-
With another challenge of the Department of Health’s medical marijuana rules filed, state lawmakers are trying to untangle the mess that has become of...
-
Mothers and fathers of children with intractable epilepsy made impassioned pleas Monday at the Department of Health’s medical marijuana rulemaking...
-
Florida is getting closer to allowing doctors to prescribe medical marijuana.But first, rules for how to grow the non-euphoric strain of the drug have to…
-
The House committee overseeing Florida’s rules and regulations will likely have to give their blessing before a low-THC marijuana framework can be put...