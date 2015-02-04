© 2020 Health News Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
HNF Stories

Medical Marijuana Rulemaking Continues

Health News Florida | By Abe Aboraya
Published February 4, 2015 at 8:52 AM EST
Samples of medical marijuana shown on display
Wikimedia Commons

Florida is getting closer to allowing doctors to prescribe medical marijuana.

But first, rules for how to grow the non-euphoric strain of the drug have to be hashed out — and that’s what a committee will be discussing over the next two days in Tallahassee.

The Florida Department of Health will have to pick the best five growers for medical marijuana in Florida, but they won’t be using a lottery to pick. A judge threw out the state’s original plan after Winter Park’s Medical Cannabis Association filed suit.

Louis Rotundo, the group’s chief lobbyist, said growers are getting more comfortable with the state’s proposed rules.

“One of the reasons that many members of our organization, and others around the state, were concerned to begin with was that the rule couldn’t withstand a legal challenge,” Rotundo said. “Now I believe it can. That takes away a lot of the uncertainty.”

The 12-person committee includes growers, doctors and cannabis experts.  

The Florida Legislature will take another look at legalizing medical marijuana under a bill filed  by state Sen. Jeff Brandes, R-St. Petersburg. 

While the Pinellas County Sheriff had previously expressed some support for the measure, the Florida Sheriffs Association said Tuesday that it opposes the bill and says it will continue to fight attempts by supporters to approve a constitutional amendment, the Palm Beach Post reports.

 

Abe Aboraya is a reporter with WMFE in Orlando. WMFE is a partner with Health News Florida, which receives support from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

Tags

HNF Storiesmedical marijuanaCharlotte's Web
Abe Aboraya
Health News Florida reporter Abe Aboraya works for WMFE in Orlando. He started writing for newspapers in high school. After graduating from the University of Central Florida in 2007, he spent a year traveling and working as a freelance reporter for the Seattle Times and the Seattle Weekly, and working for local news websites in the San Francisco Bay area. Most recently Abe worked as a reporter for the Orlando Business Journal. He comes from a family of health care workers.
See stories by Abe Aboraya
Related Content