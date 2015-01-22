© 2020 Health News Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
HNF Stories

House Rules Committee Chair: Smooth Sailing For Low-THC Marijuana

WFSU | By Nick Evans
Published January 22, 2015 at 3:49 PM EST
Lake Ray (R-Jacksonville)
Credit The Florida Channel
Lake Ray (R-Jacksonville)

The House committee overseeing Florida’s rules and regulations will likely have to give their blessing before a low-THC marijuana framework can be put in place.  But some lawmakers don’t think it will be a stumbling block.

Often the legislature delegates a law’s implementation to a state agency.  But if official estimates suggest it will cost private businesses more than a million dollars over the next five years to comply, the rules have to go back to the legislature for ratification.  Health officials say rules for low-THC marijuana will likely follow that path, but Rep. Lake Ray (R-Jacksonville) isn’t so sure.

“By the way, we’re not certain that Charlotte’s Web will have to come back to us.” Ray says.  Charlotte’s Web is a popular brand of low-THC marijuana oil that has become synonymous with the issue.

“It depends on what that final assessment is,” Ray continues, “so as it moves forward we’ll know exactly where we are, and we’ll be able to move it through, and pass it right out, and it will be placed into law immediately.”

Health department officials will meet in February with nurserymen and other stakeholders.  If the framework they develop does require ratification, it will need to pass the Senate as well.

Copyright 2020 WFSU. To see more, visit WFSU.

Tags

HNF Storiesmedical marijuanaCharlotte's WebFlorida Department of Health
Nick Evans
Nick Evans came to Tallahassee to pursue a masters in communications at Florida State University.  He graduated in 2014, but not before picking up an internship at WFSU.  While he worked on his degree Nick moved from intern, to part-timer, to full-time reporter.  Before moving to Tallahassee, Nick lived in and around the San Francisco Bay Area for 15 years.  He listens to far too many podcasts and is a die-hard 49ers football fan.  When Nick’s not at work he likes to cook, play music and read.
See stories by Nick Evans
Related Content