White House Hosts Tampa Forum on Seniors' Priorities

The White House is holding the first in a series of forums to hear about the most important issues facing older Americans.

The event Thursday in Tampa comes amid a historic demographic shift in the U.S. as the massive baby boom generation moves closer to old age.

It is to be followed by similar forums in Phoenix, Seattle, Cleveland and Boston, all aiming to shape the conversation at the formal White House Conference on Aging later this year.

The first White House Conference on Aging was convened by President Dwight Eisenhower in 1961. They've been held once a decade since and have led to changes in Social Security, Medicare and senior housing.