-
-
The federal government is offering nursing homes the chance to opt in to the new program, in which pharmacy staff would deliver and administer a future vaccine on site.
-
Health policy researchers say Trump may not be able to pay for the cards, which fall short of lasting policy changes to curb high drug prices.
-
Family gatherings on Zoom and FaceTime. Online orders from grocery stores and pharmacies. Telehealth appointments with physicians.These have been…
-
Aging advocates sent a letter to Florida U.S. Senators Marco Rubio and Rick Scott urging Congress to pass an additional coronavirus relief package for...
-
Nursing home experts say priorities need to change, emphasizing quality of life over profits. The stunning COVID-19 death toll brings scrutiny to an industry that many believe is due for an overhaul.
-
Supermarkets across the First Coast have plans in place to keep the food and supplies flowing, despite demand surges on some items, and many are giving...
-
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says state emergency managers are working on a contingency plan for The Villages. Positive tests for coronavirus have popped...
-
On a recent afternoon, 71-year-old Milton Malphus walked into the community room of his senior apartment building to get some lunch. Sporting a flat...
-
Why develop an exercise habit now? Because 75-year-olds who've been doing it for decades may have the cardiovascular systems of people in their 40s and the muscles of 20-somethings, researchers found.