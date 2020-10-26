-
In the city of Santa Barbara, north of Los Angeles, the demand for senior housing is so great the wait list is now closed. For many of those seniors, their only safe living option is in their cars.
Dr. Phillips Charity announced today it will build a senior housing and health care complex in southwest Orlando.Orlando Health will operate a physician…
The White House is holding the first in a series of forums to hear about the most important issues facing older Americans. The event Thursday in Tampa…