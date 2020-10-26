-
Health policy researchers say Trump may not be able to pay for the cards, which fall short of lasting policy changes to curb high drug prices.
-
Having to come up with $1,000 unexpectedly can be a challenge for anyone. NPR's recent poll on rural health found that especially true for one group: people with disabilities.
-
A billing glitch could cause lapses in private drug policies and Medicare Advantage plans that provide both medical and drug coverage. Premiums weren't deducted from some Social Security checks.
-
The financial condition of the government’s bedrock retirement programs for middle- and working-class Americans remains shaky, with Medicare pointed…
-
Medicare will run out of money sooner than expected, and Social Security's financial problems can't be ignored either, the government said Tuesday in a…
-
In April, the government will start sending out new Medicare cards, launching a massive, yearlong effort to alter how 59 million people enrolled in the…
-
The U.S. government has been struggling to balance a surge in applicants for disability benefits with shrinking funds. An updated application process could make getting benefits even harder.
-
Federal prosecutors say a northeast Florida man will serve 18 months in federal prison after he pleaded guilty to stealing nearly a quarter million…
-
Looking at the big picture, the financial health of Social Security and Medicare doesn't appear to have worsened.Wednesday's annual check-up found that…
-
Social Security is turning 80 this year. And Medicare is hitting the big 5-0. These aging government programs - and the challenges brought on by the…