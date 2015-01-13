© 2020 Health News Florida
Florida Matters Preview: Researchers Trying to Identify Remains Exhumed from Dozier

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Lottie Watts
Lottie WattsCarson CooperMark Schreiner
Published January 13, 2015 at 9:00 AM EST
Credit Lucielle Salomon / WUSF
Glen Varnadoe speaks at a September 2014 news conference at USF announcing the recovery and identification of remains of his uncle from the grounds of the Dozier School for Boys.

For years, claims of abuse, beatings, rapes and murder of students by staff have come from those who survived the Dozier School for Boys,  the now-closed state-run reform school in the Florida Panhandle.

Many families are still wondering what happened to their loved ones, and some are getting answers as researchers from the University of South Florida identify remains that have been exhumed from the grounds of Dozier.

This week on Florida Matterson WUSF 89.7 FM, we check in with own Mark Schreiner, who has been following the story for WUSF News.

Researchers are trying to identify the remains from more than 50 graves. So far, they’ve found DNA matches for three sets of remains.  Hear much more about the investigation on Florida Matters on Tuesday, Jan. 13 at 6:30 p.m. and Sunday, Jan. 18 at 7:30 a.m.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c8cXOwZzqY4

