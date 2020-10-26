-
A bill funding a unique facility to help solve cold cases is starting to move forward in the Florida House.
Funding for a first-of-its-kind facility did not survive the Governor’s veto pen. That’s despite being named for an abused victim of the now-closed...
Gov. Rick Scott has until next week to decide on a proposal to create memorials for the victims of the shuttered Arthur G. Dozier School for Boys. He also…
Last week, the Florida House formally apologized to the former wards of two now-closed reform schools for the abuse they say they suffered. Now, the...
Two bills offering a formal apology to former wards who say they were abused in a Panhandle reform school and creates memorials for those buried on the...
Final recommendations on a memorial for the unclaimed remains uncovered on the Dozier School for Boy grounds are now heading to the Florida Legislature...
A measure intended to help heal a community and people who suffered at a former reform school where the remains of 51 boys have been unearthed is headed...
Florida would pay to rebury students whose remains were once interred on the grounds of a now shuttered reform school, under a bill passed by the Senate.
Florida may pay for burials of students whose remains were once on the grounds of the now shuttered Arthur G. Dozier School for Boys.
Florida's Dozier School for Boys is a horror tale come to life. Nearly 100 boys died at the school, many unidentified, in unmarked graves. Scientists are trying to discover who they were.