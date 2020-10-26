-
Funding for a first-of-its-kind facility did not survive the Governor’s veto pen. That’s despite being named for an abused victim of the now-closed...
Two bills offering a formal apology to former wards who say they were abused in a Panhandle reform school and creates memorials for those buried on the...
Final recommendations on a memorial for the unclaimed remains uncovered on the Dozier School for Boy grounds are now heading to the Florida Legislature...
Florida would pay to rebury students whose remains were once interred on the grounds of a now shuttered reform school, under a bill passed by the Senate.
The Dozier School for Boys in the Florida Panhandle town of Marianna closed in 2011, after allegations by former inmates of decades of torture and...
For years, claims of abuse, beatings, rapes and murder of students by staff have come from those who survived the Dozier School for Boys, the now-closed...
In 1934, 13-year-old Thomas Varnadoe and his brother, Hubert, were sent to the Arthur G. Dozier School for Boys for allegedly stealing a typewriter.In…
University of South Florida researchers will announce Thursday afternoon that they've determined the identities of two more sets of remains buried on...
The Florida Cabinet voted Tuesday to allow University of South Florida researchers to exhume bodies at the now-closed Arthur G. Dozier School for Boys,…