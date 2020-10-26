child death

-
Florida regulators are preparing to issue one of the largest fines against a hospital in recent memory.
-
When a child dies, it affects a whole community. That's why every other month, people from hospitals, law enforcement and health departments review...
-
The father of a toddler killed in an alligator attack at Walt Disney World reached his hands inside the animal's jaws as he tried to pry them open and...
-
A judge says a man accused of throwing his daughter from a Tampa Bay bridge is still not competent to stand trial.It's the third time since January 2015…
-
A Florida woman has been charged in the death of a 6-year-old boy who authorities say died after he was pinned against a couch on Christmas Eve.The…
-
The body of a missing 18-month-old boy from Tampa has been found in a South Florida canal.Broward Sheriff Scott Israel said Vihaan Pullamsetti's body was…
-
Governor Rick Scott says he wants an additional about $23 million to fund Florida’s child welfare agency—under scrutiny recently for its involvement in...
-
After a statewide meeting, panels tasked with reviewing deaths by child abuse have a few new ideas. But, some say there’s still more work to do to get...
-
A toddler died Tuesday afternoon after he was found by his mother face down and unresponsive in a kiddie pool, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office…
-
The head of Florida’s child welfare agency says he’s renewing his commitment to making his agency better.