Cases of child abuse and neglect are expected to rise in the coming weeks and months due to the coronavirus.
A judge sentenced a former daycare worker to four months in jail for slapping and shaking children in her care.Sixty-six-year-old Katherine Weitz was also…
At-risk girls in Florida face growing rates of violence and victimization, according to a report released Wednesday. The report from the Delores Barr…
Jordan Belliveau would have celebrated his third birthday on Monday. Instead, the toddler died in September. He was just two when police say his mother,...
Legislation that would require consent from a parent or guardian before a girl under 18 could obtain an abortion was approved by a Florida Senate…
Child abuse increases the day after school report cards are released — but only when kids get their grades on a Friday, a study led by a University of…
How To Use Your 'I Mean Business' Voice And Other Lessons From Senator's Abuse Prevention CurriculumState Sen. Lauren Book will be training 50 Miami-Dade elementary school counselors in recognizing and preventing child sexual abuse in Doral on Friday....
Authorities say a 2-year-old Florida boy was hospitalized with marijuana and cocaine in his system.The Bradenton Herald reports that the boy's parents,…
Anyone who donated to a Florida couple who convinced their 13-year-old son he was dying of brain cancer will get a refund from GoFundMe.GoFundMe spokesman…
Children removed from their parents due to alleged abuse or neglect would have the right to have a lawyer under a measure before the Florida...