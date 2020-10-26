-
The Senate Criminal Justice Committee on Monday approved a bill that will create a process allowing the certification of victims of abuse at the Arthur G.…
A bill funding a unique facility to help solve cold cases is starting to move forward in the Florida House.
Gov. Rick Scott has until next week to decide on a proposal to create memorials for the victims of the shuttered Arthur G. Dozier School for Boys. He also…
A bill authorizing the creation of memorials for the victims of the Arthur G. Dozier School for Boys was sent to Gov. Rick Scott on Thursday.The monuments…
Last week, the Florida House formally apologized to the former wards of two now-closed reform schools for the abuse they say they suffered. Now, the...
With one senator pointing Wednesday to "violations of fundamental human decency," the Florida Legislature has formally apologized for the mistreatment of…
The Florida House is formally apologizing for decades of abuse at a reform school and to the families of four young black men accused of raping a white…
Final recommendations on a memorial for the unclaimed remains uncovered on the Dozier School for Boy grounds are now heading to the Florida Legislature...
Gov. Rick Scott on Wednesday signed a bill addressing what one lawmaker described as a "dark chapter" in Florida history at a now-shuttered reform…
A measure intended to help heal a community and people who suffered at a former reform school where the remains of 51 boys have been unearthed is headed...