Florida is the first state to require that high school student-athletes get life-saving EKGs

A new Florida law taking effect Tuesday will mandate that all high school student-athletes take an electrocardiogram (EKG) before they can compete on school sports teams.

The Second Chance Act is the first of its kind – Florida is the first and only state to require high school student-athletes to get at least one EKG.

The test, which is painless and only takes a few minutes to complete, detects heart conditions that can cause sudden cardiac arrest and death.

Although athletes don't need to get tested until the 2026-27 school year, results taken any time in the two years before the fall 2026 deadline will be accepted.

School districts are mandated under the new law to provide low-cost EKGs to all student-athletes in Grades 9-12, and families can opt out for religious or medical reasons or if their school does not provide an EKG at $50 or less.

The Florida High School Athletic Association has until the 2028-29 school year to develop bylaws or policies that prohibit a student-athlete who gets an abnormal EKG result from participating in tryouts, practice or competition.

Students will be able to participate in athletics if and when a doctor clears them to participate.

Other laws taking effect Tuesday that are aimed at protecting student health in Florida include: