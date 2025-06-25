A study ties popular GLP-1 injectables to a higher risk of vision-threatening eye disease

A study has raised concerns about a possible link between some of the most widely prescribed diabetes and weight-loss drugs and a serious eye condition that can cause permanent vision loss.

Researchers analyzed health records from more than 130,000 older adults in Ontario and found that people taking GLP-1 receptor agonists — medications like Ozempic, Trulicity and Wegovy — were more than twice as likely to develop wet age-related macular degeneration compared to those who didn’t take the drugs.

Wet (or neovascular) AMD is an advanced form of macular degeneration, which damages the central part of the retina and impairs straight-ahead vision. It occurs when abnormal blood vessels grow under the retina and leak blood or fluid.

While the risk remained small — just 0.2% of GLP-1 users developed the disease over three years compared to 0.1% of nonusers — the difference was statistically significant and unexpected.

“These medications have shown strong benefits for blood sugar control, weight loss and even heart health,” said one of the study’s lead authors, Mahyar Etminan, a pharmacoepidemiologist at the University of British Columbia. “But like any drug, they may come with trade-offs. Our findings suggest the need to better understand their long-term effects on eye health.”

The study used health and drug data collected from a universal health care system, allowing researchers to match patients by age, health conditions and socioeconomic status. Only those with at least six months of continuous GLP-1 use were included in the exposed group.

Though the study can’t prove cause and effect, the pattern was strong enough to warrant further investigation.

“We’re not recommending people stop these medications,” said tminan. “But it’s important that both patients and prescribers are aware of this possible risk.”

GLP-1 drugs have skyrocketed in popularity in recent years for treating Type 2 diabetes and aiding weight loss. As more people start them earlier and stay on them longer, experts say it’s crucial to study potential side effects over time.

Anyone taking a GLP-1 drug who notices vision changes — like wavy lines, blurry spots, or dark patches — should talk to their doctor or eye specialist. Early treatment of wet AMD can help prevent serious damage.

The full study is available in the journal JAMA Ophthalmology.