A new study launched with the help of University of Florida researchers suggests that COVID-19 is unlikely to trigger or worsen Type 1 diabetes, according…
Some polls show Trump's support slipping among seniors. His new plan will help diabetic seniors limit insulin costs to $35 per month, starting next year.
Diabetes can double a person's chances of developing Alzheimer's. Now researchers are beginning to understand the role of brain metabolism in the development of the disease.
Researchers at the University of South Florida found that one month after Hurricanes Katrina and Rita, diabetic seniors living in areas that were...
Type 1 diabetes can be well managed with insulin if blood sugar is consistently monitored. But insurance rules can make it hard for patients to get the medical supplies their doctors say they need.
Scientists around the world are working to correct a problem with genetic health information — too much of it is currently based on samples of Europeans.
Software that can replace doctors for certain tasks has a big responsibility. The Food and Drug Administration is now figuring out how to determine when computer algorithms are safe and effective.
The price of insulin keeps going up. For people with Type 1 diabetes, high prices can be a life and death issue. Now a grassroots movement is pushing for change.
Changing the cannulas or tubes in the insulin pumps is not only painful for patients, but increases their risk of infection. However, they don’t have a…
The Florida Department of Health in Hillsborough County is offering a free prevention program for people who are at risk of developing Type 2 diabetes.