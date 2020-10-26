-
Ten years ago, there wasn't much doctors could do to keep people with age-related macular degeneration from going blind. A colon cancer drug changed all that. But not everyone's vision has been saved.
Supplements with the antioxidant lutein and omega-3 fatty acids didn't stop age-related macular degeneration, the leading cause of blindness in the United States, a new study suggests. But other antioxidants, including vitamins C and E, do seem to help.
For Floridians with the most advanced form of macular degeneration, a mini telescope implant could dramatically help their vision, but it’s only available…