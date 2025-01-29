Lee Health celebrates groundbreaking for a state-of-art hospital campus

Lee Health broke ground Monday on a new hospital that will add to the medical services available to care for Southwest Florida's growing population.

The state-of-the-art health care faciliy will go up on a 53-acre site at Colonial and Challenger boulevards in the eastern part of Lee County.

As part of Monday's celebration, attendees were treated to a sneak peek of detailed renderings of the hospital and an animated video featuring drone footage of the site combined with a virtual fly-through of the cutting-edge facility.

Lee Health / File An artiist's concept of an ICU room at the new Lee County hospital, which broke ground Monday.

The first phase of construction slated for completion in 2028.

“Today’s groundbreaking is more than just the start of construction; it’s a celebration of the Fort Myers community and the future of health care that Lee Health is committed to bringing,” Dr. Larry Antonucci, president and CEO of Lee Health, said at Monday's ceremony. “This campus represents our commitment to meeting the growing needs of Southwest Florida and ensuring our residents and visitors have access to world-class medical care for generations to come.”

The campus is designed to serve as a health care destination, featuring:

An acute-care hospital with up to 168 beds, including 24 intensive care beds, a 44-bed emergency department and 10 inpatient operating rooms.

A medical office building, with eight operating rooms, that will serve as home to the Lee Health Musculoskeletal Institute.

Over 400,000 square feet of hospital space, 125,000 square feet of medical office and ambulatory surgery space, and an 18,000-square-foot central energy plant.

