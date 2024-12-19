Lee Health Imaging opens 3T MRI at new Southwest Florida Proton center

Add another first for Southwest Florida Proton, the $80 million cancer treatment center recently opened in Fort Myers.

Lee Health Imaging’s outpatient center, which opened in the 35,000-square-foot facility this month, is offering a 3T MRI magnet for the first time, in addition to CT and PET scans.

The 3T MRI (3 Telsa MRI) produces a higher resolution and more detailed image through a magnetic field twice as strong as the standard 1.5 MRI, according to a news release from Lee Health, which has partnered with Southwest Florida Proton on the center.



The 3T MRIs are particularly useful for diagnosing conditions like bone, joint and muscle diseases, epilepsy, heart disease, strokes and tumors, according to the National Cancer Institute. They also can reduce scan times and are more open so they don't create the claustrophobia often associated with MRIs.

“We are pleased to increase access to these vital health care services for the south Lee County community. We are passionate about making sure all our patients in Southwest Florida know about their health care options, and this new center makes it easy for patients in Naples and south Lee County to seek out care in their own backyards,” said Kris Fay, Lee Health’s chief officer of community-based care. “We are thrilled to partner with Southwest Florida Proton to create convenient access to care for everyone in the Southwest Florida community.”

Lee Health Imaging at the new proton center started accepting patients Dec. 9.

Southwest Florida Proton will offer proton therapy, which uses more advanced technology. Proton therapy can target just the tumor, limiting damage to good tissue. Its preciseness allows it to be used for tumors near the heart, brain and other vital organs. It’s a preferred therapy for children.

The proton machine is expected to be ready in about nine months.

In Tampa, BayCare and Tampa General Hospital are also slated to open proton centers next year. Moffitt Cancer Center also announced plans to open a proton center by 2026 in Pasco County.



